Watch Trailer Of ‘The Reunion 2’! Get A Glimpse Of Odisha As Family Reunites

Bhubaneswar: The much-anticipated trailer of ‘The Reunion’ that has been helmed in partnership with Odisha tourism released today.

While the first season showcased the life of four friends who meet after 10 years, the new season will narrate the story of the Pujari family, who’ve drifted apart over the years and are now living separate lives. The upcoming season will explore the story of a family reunion of estranged members as they rediscover their relationships and understand the true meaning of being a family.

The new season helmed by acclaimed director Danish Aslam has roped in an eclectic cast including Lillette Dubey, Veer Rajwant Singh, Devika Vatsa, Prabal Panjabi, Kashmira Irani and KK Raina. The show has also partnered with Odisha tourism to bring forth gorgeous landscapes shot in various parts of the state, including Shimilipal, Bhitarkanika, Konark-Puri, Chilka, Dhenkanal, Badmul, Daringbadi, Koraput, Debrigarh.

The Tourism Department has collaborated with The Zoom Studios for the series to promote the tourism sites of the state.

“The new season of Reunion will highlight experiences and destinations of Odisha in a very organic manner. Be it ecotourism, camping, beaches, cuisine, road trips, adventure or art and craft, these segments can be effectively promoted through storytelling,” said Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Minister of Tourism, Odisha.

The series is being produced by Zoom Studio and will stream on their YouTube page.