Mumbai: The trailer of Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan is out. Beside Farhan Akhtar, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur in a pivotal role.

While Farhan plays Aziz Ali, a street fighter from Dongri, Mumbai, Mrunal Thakur plays the love who inspires him to be boxer Ali rather than gangster Ali.

Watch here:

Toofan will stream on Amazon Prime on July 16.