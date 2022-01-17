Watch! Tonga’s Underwater Volcano Eruption Seen From Space

New York: Satellite imagery captured the moment an underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga on Saturday, Jan. 15, triggering a tsunami warning for several South Pacific island nations. The eruption caused a 1.2-metre tsunami, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said.

The blast of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano created a plume of ash, steam and gas mushrooming above the Pacific Ocean, with a quickly expanding shockwave visible from orbit. Japan’s Himawari-8 weather satellite recorded this dramatic video:

Each frame in this video is less than 10 minutes long, so the plume expanded quickly. Some experts estimated the shockwave expanded at an amazing 800 – 950 kph (500-600 mph.)

NASA’s GOES-17 satellite also captured this view:

This series of images captures the first 1 hour of today's #HungaTongaHungaHaapai eruption, as seen by #GOES17's high res VIS channel. Note that "up" in these images is west pic.twitter.com/JcxfTvO0Jc — Dan Lindsey (@DanLindsey77) January 15, 2022

Left: the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano on Friday, January 7, 2022. Right: the volcano on Friday, January 14, 2022. The second image is from *before* the latest, massive eruption. Both images were acquired from orbit by @planet. pic.twitter.com/hzbxUeVt7H — Paul Byrne (@ThePlanetaryGuy) January 15, 2022

Wow this is terrifying, the type of sonic boom you hope you never hear. That is a staggering pressure spike. [NSFW language] Hoping everyone in the vicinity of the Tonga volcanic eruption is staying safe shared from Facebook by @WhiteHaTterz pic.twitter.com/Yb8eGNohXN — Chris Combs (@DrChrisCombs) January 15, 2022