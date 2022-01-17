Tonga’s Underwater Volcano
Watch! Tonga’s Underwater Volcano Eruption Seen From Space

By Haraprasad Das
New York: Satellite imagery captured the moment an underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga on Saturday, Jan. 15, triggering a tsunami warning for several South Pacific island nations. The eruption caused a 1.2-metre tsunami, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said.

The blast of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano created a plume of ash, steam and gas mushrooming above the Pacific Ocean, with a quickly expanding shockwave visible from orbit. Japan’s Himawari-8 weather satellite recorded this dramatic video:

Each frame in this video is less than 10 minutes long, so the plume expanded quickly. Some experts estimated the shockwave expanded at an amazing 800 – 950 kph (500-600 mph.)

NASA’s GOES-17 satellite also captured this view:

 

