Watch These Indian Cooking Shows To Ace Cooking

New Delhi: Keeping the focus on the love for food, cooking shows today have it all. Chefs help us out by showing us some easy-peasy recipes in their spic and span kitchens, and we try these out later after the ordeal of jotting down the recipes. We are bringing you a list of TV shows that you can watch and learn cooking from. They show easy-to-make recipes that can be tried without much hassle, even if you are a newbie.

Fit Foodie

Vikas Khanna’s show Fit Foodie on the Food Food channel is for people who love to eat healthy. The Michelin starred chef dishes out some yummy dishes that won’t expand your waistline.

Turban Tadka

Known as the most energetic and entertaining chef, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi brings Turban Tadka on Food Food. His famous dialogue ‘Namak Shamak, Namak Shamak daal dete hain’ is a favourite with his viewers.

Khaana Khazana

In the 90s, Sanjeev Kapoor introduced cooking shows to TV audiences. His charming way of hosting and easy recipes made him a popular name. In Khaana Khazana, Sanjeev makes all kinds of Indian cuisines, which can be learned easily.

Mummy Ka Magic

Moms have to really struggle in the kitchen to cook up something new every time, especially for kids. Amrita Raichand hosts this lovely cooking show that shows how to experiment with everyday recipes and present them with a twist. Plus point is, it caters to mothers and children.

3 Course with Pankaj

MasterChef season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria has ventured into hosting cooking shows. One of her most-watched series is 3 Course with Pankaj, in which she shows how to make appetizers, main course, and dessert for a one-time meal. She teaches easy recipes that can be tried out by beginners as well. There are also vide-ranging recipes for pros.