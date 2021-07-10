Watch: The Witcher Nightmare Of The Wolf Teaser Out!

New Delhi: The teaser of ‘The Witcher Nightmare Of The Wolf’ has been released on Friday. It promises lovely anime-like visuals and an interesting story. Vesemir is one of the enigmatic characters in the novels of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, whose work inspired the series and a video-game series.

Check It Out:

The anime project hails from The Witcher series producers Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Beau DeMayo, along with the Korean animation studio Studio Mir. The premiere date announcement came Friday during the inaugural WitcherCon, from Netflix and CD Projekt Red.

The first season of the show ended with Geralt and Ciri uniting, though Yennefer’s whereabouts and fate ended with a cliffhanger. The second season will arrive on December 17, 2021.