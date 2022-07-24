Neeraj Chopra
Silver medallist India's Neeraj Chopra poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Sport

Watch: The throw that landed Neeraj Chopra silver at the World Athletics Championships

By Haraprasad Das
68

Oregon: Neeraj Chopra continued to make history for India on Sunday as he followed up his gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics with a silver in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Chopra became just the second Indian to win a medal at the World Championships after long jumper Anju Bobby George. While Anderson Peters of Grenada won the gold medal with a best throw of 90.54m, Chopra’s best attempt was an 88.13m throw that saw him edge Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch for the silver medal.

Watch: The throw that won Neeraj Chopra silver at the World Athletics Championships

Chopra made his 88.13m throw in his fourth attempt. He started with a foul throw and then registered a throw of 82.39m. He bettered his performance with a throw of 86.37m in his third attempt, but he was still fourth at that stage.

He then had his silver-winning throw, after which he made two foul throws.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Haraprasad Das 17760 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking