Watch: The throw that landed Neeraj Chopra silver at the World Athletics Championships

Oregon: Neeraj Chopra continued to make history for India on Sunday as he followed up his gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics with a silver in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Chopra became just the second Indian to win a medal at the World Championships after long jumper Anju Bobby George. While Anderson Peters of Grenada won the gold medal with a best throw of 90.54m, Chopra’s best attempt was an 88.13m throw that saw him edge Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch for the silver medal.

Watch: The throw that won Neeraj Chopra silver at the World Athletics Championships

India’s pride #NeerajChopra scripts history! Ending a 19-year-long wait, Neeraj Chopra becomes the second Indian and the first athlete to secure a medal for India in javelin throw at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver🥈🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DXJzHtKRqj — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) July 24, 2022

Chopra made his 88.13m throw in his fourth attempt. He started with a foul throw and then registered a throw of 82.39m. He bettered his performance with a throw of 86.37m in his third attempt, but he was still fourth at that stage.

He then had his silver-winning throw, after which he made two foul throws.