Watch the making of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’s action sequence in this BTS video

Hombale Films action extravaganza Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Pan India Superstar Prabhas has been released in theatres. The film has already entered the elite 500-crore club at the worldwide box office and is ready to roar louder in the coming days. While the film is highly praised by the fans and the audiences for the storytelling, the presentation, the characters, and the canvas that is being set up in the grand world of Khansaar, the masses are hailing the action sequences of the film. Superstar Prabhas is in the top form in the action sequences and the nation is going crazy over his larger-than-life screen presence.

While every action block in the film is mass-filled, the one action sequence that caters to the masses is the temple fight sequence featuring Prabhas. The sequence lensed by Prashanth Neel pulled heroism to a different level and is highly praised, recently, the fans shared the behind-the-scenes video of the action sequence on social media and wrote,

The behind-the-scene video gives an insight into the making of the film and the team’s efforts. The video has left the masses impressed and they are raving about the entire team’s dedication.

The film has proved its mettle with its roaring collection of 500+ crores at the worldwide box office and is still holding phenomenally in the cinemas. The film continues to remain the first choice of the masses in the second week and is in no mood to slow down. To treat the masses, the makers recently lowered the ticket rates of the film across the nation in the prominent national chains.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.