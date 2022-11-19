Watch! Team India Receives Traditional ‘Powhiri’ Welcome In Mt. Maunganui Ahead Of 2nd T20 Vs NZ

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya-led Indian cricket team received a traditional ‘maori powhiri’ welcome in Mount Maunganui – the venue where India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be played.

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav shared a video on Instagram from the welcome ceremony. “What a lovely traditional welcome here in Mt. Maunganui,” Yadav wrote in the caption of his Instagram story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuldeep yadav 🇮🇳 (@kuldeep_18)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share pictures of the ceremony in which skipper Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan can be seen participating in the dance and song.

IND vs NZ T20 series opener was washed out due to rain and both fans and players will be hoping for not another washout. Notably, as per the latest weather forecast, rain is predicted for IND-NZ 2nd T20I as well.

IND vs NZ white-ball tour is of high importance for all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is the top contender for being India’s new T20 captain. Several media reports suggest that BCCI, after sacking Chetan Sharma-led selection committee, is also considering a split captaincy after T20 World Cup debacle.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Probable XI

India Predicted Playing XI: Shreyas Iyer, Shubhman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Daryl Joseph Mitchell, Ish Sodhi.