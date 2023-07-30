Watch: Stuart Broad hits an emphatic six off his last ball in test cricket

Star England cricketer announced his decision to retire from all forms of the game after Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test at the Oval on Saturday (July 30).

He declared that the Test match will be his last international match for England and he will bowl for one last time in England’s second innings with the ball, which also happens to be the final innings of the match.

While the right-arm pacer will look to have a memorable outing with the ball in his farewell Test, he had the best possible outcome on what turned to be the final ball he faced in his international career.

Broad was on strike on the last ball of the 81st over which was being bowled by Mitchell Starc. The Australian fast bowler tried to bowl a bouncer but the ball did not bounce enough and was hardly about shoulder hight for the left-handed batter Broad who got into position early and pulled it over square leg side for a massive six.

The video of that shot from Broad has gone viral on social media with that turning out to be the last ball he faced.

Here is the clip of Broad’s six off last ball faced in international cricket:

His final ball faced in Test Cricket? 🤔 A MASSIVE six! ❤️@StuartBroad8 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jHg99Q2nAi — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2023

Earlier, Broad was given a guard of honour by Australian side as he stepped out to bat for one final time in career.