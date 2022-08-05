Watch: Sourav Ganguly says for ‘Rasagola from Odisha’

Kolkata: Former skipper of Team India Sourav Ganguly has emerged as a winner of hearts again for Odia people this time.

In one of his popular TV shows-Dadagiri in Zee Bangla, Dada just couldn’t resist himself taking a bite at ‘Rasagola’.

While hosting the show, Sourav said, “People have a notion that Rasagola is a popular delicacy of Kolkata. However, the truth is that Rasagola belongs to Odisha. The information has been revealed from Jagannath temple sources.”

“In my playing days when I was going to Cuttack, I had tasted some luscious sweets which is not found anywhere else,” added Ganguly.

Thanks @SGanguly99 Dada for speaking the truth 😎

Rasagola Odisha ra ❤️😎 Jay Jagannath pic.twitter.com/SCBaMzNqS9 — Silver City Cuttack (@TeamSilverCity) August 5, 2022

The clip of Ganguly’s endorsement of Odisha Rasagola has gone viral over various social media platforms. So much so that it activated internet memes with netizens thanking the legendry cricketer.

Odisha finally managed to secure a geographical indication (GI) tag for its beloved local version of rasgulla on July 30, 2019.