Smriti Irani
NationalTop News

Watch | Smriti Irani Quizzed Congress Leader In Flight

By Haraprasad Das
0 7

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani was caught unawares on Sunday in a Delhi-Guwahati flight when questioned about the rise in fuel prices. Her interrogator was Netta D’Souza, the acting chief of Congress women’s wing.

Ms D’Souza later tweeted the video where the minister is also seen recording the encounter on her cell phone.

In the video, the Congress leader questioned Ms Irani as the passengers were de-boarding the flight.

The price of petrol has been hiked 14 times in 16 days, pushing up prices by ₹ 10 a litre. There has been no hike in the last two days.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol is now being sold at ₹ 105.41, while diesel is being sold at ₹ 96.67 a litre.

Haraprasad Das 15746 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

1 + 20 =

Breaking