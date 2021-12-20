Watch: Shilpa Shetty Performs Suryanamaskar In New Monday Motivation Yoga Post

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty who is quite active on social media platforms. The Hungama 2 actress recently took to Instagram to share a message of positivity for her followers. In the post, Shilpa shared a short clip of herself doing Suryanamaskar along with its benefits.

Sharing the clip, Shilpa wrote: “Sometimes, the simplest of things are the most beneficial. The humble Suryanamaskara may seem rather easy, but works perfectly & effectively on the entire body. This variation, known as the Dynamic Suryanamaskara, helps increase shoulders-and-core strength, improves blood circulation, and strengthens the erector spinae muscles. Additionally, it also stretches the hamstring and improves flexibility, reducing stress and anxiety. Isn’t it an all-in-one package? Do try it out and prepare yourself for the day & week ahead! Swasth Raho, Mast Raho 💪 🧘🏻‍♀️”

Shilpa is currently a judge on Super Dancer – Chapter 4. She was last seen in Hungama 2. The sequel to the 2003 hit film Hungama also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi, and Pranitha Subhash in important roles. She will be seen in Sabbir Khan’s upcoming film Nikamma.