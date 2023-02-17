Watch: Shahid Kapoor Surprises Fans In A Packed Theatre Screening Jab We Met

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor surprised his fans when he gatecrashed the screening of the film, Jab We Met. He shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, “Jab We Met 16 years later (sic).”

For the unversed, PVR Cinemas were celebrating Valentine’s Week with re-releases of several iconic films. The week-long festival kicked off on February 10 and went on till February 16, as many popular films were re-released in theatres. The iconic titles included Titanic (English), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Tamasha, Jab We Met, Ticket to Paradise (English), Ved (Marathi), Geetha Govindam (Telugu), Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (Tamil), Hridayam (Malayalam), Googly (Kannada), Love Ni Bhavai (Gujarati) and many more.