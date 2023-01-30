WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans outside Mannat as Pathaan enters 400 crore club

Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans gathered outside Mannat on Sunday as he stepped out of his Mumbai home. SeThis is the actor’s first public appearance after the release of his film Pathaan. In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram on Sunday, the actor stood on the balcony at Mannat and greeted his fans.

Shah Rukh blew kisses to the huge crowd outside Mannat. The actor also folded his hands, smiled, and mouthed ‘thank you’ many times as he looked at the fans cheering for him. The actor also waved at his fans and flashed the thumbs-up sign. Shah Rukh was dressed in a black sweatshirt, matching pants and shoes.

Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par… Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved. pic.twitter.com/ivfpK07Vus — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 29, 2023

Shah Rukh’s youngest child, son AbRam Khan also greeted the people outside Mannat. Dressed in a black and white outfit, he stood near the balcony and waved at the crowd, seemingly a few minutes before Shah Rukh appeared for his fans. This was Shah Rukh’s second appearance at Mannat’s balcony within a week.