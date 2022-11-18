Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Enjoys Jaipuri Breakfast And Lassi, Shares Clip

New Delhi: The legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is quite active on social media and he often shares updates from his life. He recently visited Jaipur in Rajasthan and shared a video of himself enjoying the traditional food.

Taking to Instagram, Sachin shared a video and wrote, “The breakfast was so good, even the peacocks wanted a bite. They were singing praises of it as I ate. Listen in!”

In the video, Sachin can be heard saying, “When in Jaipur, enjoy your breakfast like Jaipurians. Mere plate mai dekho kya kya hai or saath mai lassi bhi (Look at all that is there on my plate. There’s lassi too). Enjoy.”