Watch: Russia Removes Flags Of UK, US & Japan From Space Rocket; Leaves Indian Flag Intact

Moscow: As Russia has been sanctioned by the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan for its invasion of Ukraine, an astonishing video has gone viral.

The video showing Russia removing the flags of the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom from a Russian space rocket while leaving the Indian flag intact.

A video shared on Twitter by Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin showed Russia removing the flags of the US, the UK and Japan on a Soyuz rocket at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Стартовики на Байконуре решили, что без флагов некоторых стран наша ракета будет краше выглядеть. pic.twitter.com/jG1ohimNuX — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 2, 2022

“The launchers at Baikonur decided that without the flags of some countries, our rocket would look more beautiful,” Russian space agency ROSCOSMOS’ chief Dmitry Rogozin tweeted.

Since Russia President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine last week, Western governments have ramped up sanctions against Russian businesses, banks and billionaires.

Over the weekend, the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland, Australia, and Taiwan all issued new injunctions against Moscow, condemning the military incursion that occurred in the previous 24 hours.