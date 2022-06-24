Watch: Riteish Deshmukh, Maniesh Paul Recreate Vicky Kaushal Barat At IIFA 

New Delhi: Riteish Deshmukh and Manish Paul recreated Vicky Kaushal’s wedding to Katrina Kaif this year at IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi.

In a promo released by Colors on Instagram, we take a peek at Vicky’s baraat at IIFA.

Take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfJGvYkrZex/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=invalid&ig_rid=f2e49357-8c7a-4377-a576-58f7b54b71e7

In the video, Riteish and Manish can be seen asking Vicki’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, to become part of Bars. Vicki was made to sit on a fake horse and replace the ‘varmaala’ (wreath) with Katrina’s. We also see Riteish’s wife Genelia D’Souza dancing to the tunes.

While Vicky Kaushal won Best Actor for his performance in Sardar Odham, Kriti Sanon won Best Actress for Mimi. Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah has also won many awards.

Vicky Kaushal tied the knot with Katrina Kaif in December 2021. The wedding was a close affair with the attendance of very few Bollywood celebrities.