Watch | Ranveer Singh at NBA-All Star Celebrity Game: Gets ‘rockstar’ entry, Chills with Machine Gun Kelly & more

Cleveland: Ranveer Singh was recently a part of the NBA All Star Game in Cleveland. Other celebrities, who were a part of the game were Machine Gun Kelly, Matt James, Jimmie Allen and more.

Last week, during an Instagram Live session, the actor had revealed that he and his friend would be heading to Cleveland to play the NBA All Star Game.

Photos of the 83 star joining all International stars at the game event in Cleveland have surfaced on the internet and are going viral.

In the photos, Ranveer is seen clad in a yellow shirt with black pants and an oversized LV jacket. He accessorised his look with his cool sunglasses, a gold chain, snazzy green shoes and an LV duffle bag for his basketball game gear. Later, a video of Ranveer warming up before the game on the Court with Machine Gun Kelly was shared by a user on social media. Ranveer looked all pumped to live his dream at the NBA All-Star Game. Ranveer also penned a note after his All-Star game and expressed his gratitude for all the love.

Take A Look:

MACHINE GUN KELLY AND RANVEER SINGH ;!')/!(' my worlds colliding this broke me pic.twitter.com/7leZE31eEC — ree 🔪 (@gothboikells) February 19, 2022

He also shared a photo from the basketball court in which he was seen in a conversation with player Tacko Fall.

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)