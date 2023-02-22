Watch: Ranbir Kapoor Grooves To Ek Pal Ka Jeena At Animal Wrap-Up Party

New Delhi: Kapoor grooved to hit songs such as Dilli Wali Girlfriend, Chaiyya Chaiyya and Ek Pal Ka Jeena as he wrapped up shooting for his next, Animal, and partied with the film’s team.

The video shows Ranbir dancing to Hrithik Roshan’s dance number Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Ranbir will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna in Animal. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri also star in the film. It has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Bhanga of Kabir Singh fame and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11 this year.

