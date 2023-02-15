Watch: Priyanka Chopra Shares ‘Love Again’ Trailer, Nick Jonas Makes A Cameo

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra shared the trailer of her much-awaited romantic-comedy Love Again. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared the trailer.

Sharing the trailer she wrote:”We made this film in difficult times most of it away from our loved ones but everyday on set was special, especially with the incomparable @celinedion and my amazing co-stars @samheughan, @russelltovey, @sofiabarclay 😘 Happy to be sharing our labour of ♥️ @loveagainmovie”

Talking about the film, Love Again is directed by Jim Strouse. It is slated to release in theaters May 12, 2023. Based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, the film was previously titled Text for You and It’s All Coming Back to Me. It’s backed by Screen Gems and distributed by Sony Pictures.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. The actress also has Citadel lined up in the pipeline. Back in Bollywood, PeeCee will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa. A film about a girls’ road trip, it is directed by Farhan Akhtar. The actress’ last Hindi film was The Sky Is Pink with Farhan, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim.