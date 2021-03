Bhubaneswar: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind arrived at Bhubaneswar airport on a special flight of the Indian Air Force on Saturday evening.

Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received President Kovind on his arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA).

