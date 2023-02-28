Watch! Pakistani cooking show contestant brings biryani from shop

A contestant bought biryani from the best shop in her area on the Pakistani cooking reality show ‘The Kitchen Master’.

The contestant refused to budge and leave after the judges rejected her. She then said she was not told that she had to bring self-made food and not packaged food for judges to taste.

Even after she was told about the faux pas, the contestant refused to leave and got into a heated argument with one of the judges. The contestant said she had to stand in a long queue to get the biryani parcel for the judges.

A Twitter user who goes by the username Crime Master Gogo shared the video and wrote, “Pakistani master chef can give tough competition to any comedy show in India (sic).”

Pakistan ka master chef can give tough competition to any comedy show in india.. 😂 😂 😂pic.twitter.com/oho7xwzZnt — Crime Master Gogo (PARODY) 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) February 26, 2023

Soon after this video went viral on Twitter, users were quick to share their reactions. A user wrote, “I can’t believe this is true, but then I realised it’s Pakistan–anything can happen.”

Another user wrote, “Buying biryani is also a big task. Kudos to this contestant.”