Watch! Navy’s Indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Makes Historic Landing On INS Vikrant

The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Navy, indigenously developed in India, on Monday operated from Indian Navy Ship (INS) Vikrant for the first time, a feat termed as “historic” by the Navy.

The LCA was landed on the INS Vikrant by Indian Navy pilots. Along with the LCA-Navy, a MiG-29K fighter aircraft also operated on the INS Vikrant.

Video Credit: ANI

HISTORIC: Visuals of LCA Navy and MiG29K jets making first landings/takeoff on INS Vikrant pic.twitter.com/REAEE7akTK — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

The Navy issued a statement that read: “A Historical milestone achieved towards Atmanirbhar Bharat by Indian Navy as naval pilots carry out landing of LCA (Navy) onboard INS Vikrant.”

INS Vikrant (IAC-I), India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier was commissioned in September last year. This put India on the list of an elite group of nations capable of manufacturing aircraft carriers in the over-40,000-tonne class.

The Navy says that its role will be crucial in the peace-keeping process in the Indo-Pacific region.