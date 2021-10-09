Watch Megan Thee Stallion As BTS Teaches Gestures From The 3J “Butter” Choreography

New York: BTS recently released some footage from the meeting with American rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion, with whom they collaborated for the remix version of their track “Butter”.

They finally met during their recent trip to New York for the UN General Assembly.

The members decided to teach Megan the dance moves from the 3J “Butter” choreography video.

Yet, before Megan even had a chance, it seemed like the other members also struggled with the moves. Only Jungkook, Jimin, and J-Hope did the choreography in the video.

When Megan started to learn, she was also struggling with the complicated choreography, exclaiming, “It’s so hard,” while the other members continued to try.