WATCH | Man Beaten For Kissing Wife While Bathing In Ayodhya River

Ayodhya: A man was abused and beaten up for kissing his wife while taking a bath in the Sarayu River in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man is dragged away from his wife and beaten by several men in the vicinity. One man is heard saying that “Such vulgarity will not be tolerated in Ayodhya.”

प्रभारी निरीक्षक थाना कोतवाली अयोध्या को जांच व आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — AYODHYA POLICE (@ayodhya_police) June 22, 2022

The wife tries to protect her husband but fails to do so.

The couple is eventually kicked out of the water by the mob.

Ayodhya police said that officials have been asked to investigate and take necessary legal action in the matter.