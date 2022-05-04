Watch: Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad First Song Teaser Out!

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming film Dhakkad has released the teaser of its first song on Wednesday. The song is slated to release on May 5th.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social Twitter handle to share the teaser.

Take a look:

Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and is backed by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. Dhaakad was earlier slated for a Pan- India release in April but due to the third wave, the makers shifted its release to May.

The film will be made available in our languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Dhaakad touted to be Bollywood’s first spy-thriller will be led by a female star and is made on a very big budget.