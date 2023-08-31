Watch: Jawan trailer is here; fans excited for Shah Rukh Khan showcases never-seen-before character

Mumbai: The highly anticipated trailer of Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, is finally out! The Atlee directorial features Shah Rukh Khan in various different looks.

The trailer of Jawan gives the audience a peek into the high-octane action sequences that they can expect to see in the movie. Apart from the thrills, the movie also seems to have an intense plot with some twists and turns waiting around the corner. The trailer also features Deepika Padukone, who makes a special appearance in the film.

Raising the excitement to an entirely new level, the Jawan trailer is bursting with action, adventure, and heart-pounding thrills, the trailer grants the audiences another peek into the expansive world of Jawan, intensifying the countdown to its release, which is now just a week away. Visually stunning and captivating, the trailer promises a cinematic spectacle, setting the stage for “Jawan” to rewrite the record books upon its big-screen debut. The anticipation to experience Jawan in theatres on September 7th has reached an all-time high.

Sharing the trailer on social media, SRK wrote, “Of justice and a Jawan. Of women and their vengeance. Of a mother and a son. And of course, a lot of Fun! Ready Ahhh. JawanTrailer out now Jawanreleasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is slated to release on September 7, this year in n Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Speaking of the project Jawan, other than Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.