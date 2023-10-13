Watch | Israelis On Balconies Singing National Anthem

Jerusalem: A video of Israelis coming together to show solidarity in a poignant display of unity and resilience during the ongoing conflict with Gaza has surfaced online. People stepped onto their balconies, joining a chorus to sing the national anthem of Israel, Hatikva.

The State of Israel’s official X page (formerly Twitter) shared a video of Israeli neighborhoods gathering to sing the song on their balconies.

“Beautiful: an entire Israeli neighbourhood gathers on their balconies to sing Hatikva, our national anthem,” they wrote as the caption. “We will not be broken,” they added.



Beautiful: an entire Israeli neighborhood gathers on their balconies to sing Hatikva, our national anthem. We will not be broken. pic.twitter.com/NYBLpAdKTS — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 10, 2023

The video has created a lot of buzz on social media. People have offered their thoughts and prayers to the united Israeli neighborhoods.

A user mentioned how the scene reminded them of when Indians united during the COVID-19 pandemic by clapping and banging thalis to support frontline workers. “Just reminds me of how we indians stood in solidarity with all those were on the ground fighting for us from covid n for that we clapped n banged thali but liberals of india are still making fun of it without understanding how it is so be united in tough times n how much courage it gives to fighters on the ground.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched over 5,000 rockets into Israel on Saturday, October 7, inflicting extensive damage and more than 1,700 deaths. In response, Israel completely cut off Gaza, which has caused many Palestinians to dread escalating hostilities. However, a top official recently disclosed that Hamas is now prepared to engage in negotiations on a prospective cease-fire with Israel.