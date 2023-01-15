Watch: Harnaaz Sandhu fails to control tears as she takes the stage for last time as Miss Universe

Washington: Just before USA’s R’bonney Gabriel was crowned as the Miss Universe, the outgoing Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu was seen getting emotional on stage as she took her final walk. Dressed in black, a visibly emotional Harnaaz had tears in her eyes as she blew kisses in the air and even stumbled a bit during the walk.

As Harnaaz Sandhu walked on stage, her voiceover played, “I was 17-years-old when I first took the stage and since then becoming Miss Universe was my goal. I’ve been given the megaphone on a worldwide stage to present the topic of menstrual equity before world leaders asking them to keep this conversation ongoing.”

Harnaaz Sandhu also thanked the Miss Universe Organisation for helping her in making her voice heard.

Sandhu also promised to continue making India proud.

Hold back tears as @HarnaazKaur takes the stage one last time as Miss Universe! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/L0PrH0rzYw — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

The diva, who crowned her successor R’Bonney Gabriel at the event held in New Orleans, rocked a multi-hued lehenga for her first appearance on the stage today, January 15.

We love to see Harnaaz on the MISS UNIVERSE stage! Slay queen!

The 71st #MISSUNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE on @TheRokuChannel! pic.twitter.com/VI32kQfjyK — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

She slipped into a regal ensemble from the label Rimple and Harpreet Narula.

What Harnaaz wore was a blue-and-pink lehenga further enlivened with colourful accents and sequinned embellishments. Her voluminous lehenga skirt also boasted of chevron patterns. Apart from being doused in a splash of colours, her blouse and the dupatta were also accentuated with gota patti details.

The diva upped the ethnic glory with an ornate maang-tikka and a matching pair of traditional earrings. For her makeup, she opted for neutral hues and rocked glossy lips, kohl-rimmed eyes and a bit of beaming highlighter. Her hair, flowed down in soft curls.

Harnaaz Sandhu later changed into a billowing black gown designed by Saisha Shinde. Her dazzling ensemble was an ode to former Miss Universe winners from India – Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. Harnaaz won the Miss Universe title in 2021.