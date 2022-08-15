Watch: Grammy winner Ricky Kej along with 12 refugees sing India national anthem; Artists across globe perform Jaya Hey 2.0

Mumbai: Grammy award winner Ricky Kej, along with 12 refugee singers from four nations, have delivered a heart-warming performance of the Indian national anthem as the country is soaked in the celebrations of 75 years of freedom. The refugees hail from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Myanmar and Cameroon.

Sharing the video, the ministry of culture wrote on Twitter: “Love for India is pouring from around the world! On the occasion of India’s 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Grammy Award winner – @rickykej and 12 refugee singers from 4 nationalities pay tribute to the national anthem.”

Love for India is pouring from around the world! On the occasion of India's 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Grammy Award winner – @rickykej and 12 refugee singers from 4 nationalities pay tribute to the national anthem. Watch their melodious tribute here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LIgk9C2dEi — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 14, 2022

Earlier, to mark India’s 75 years of independence, 75 singers and musicians from across the country collaborated to perform “Jaya Hey 2.0,” a musical tribute by the Ambuja Neotia Group. The “Jaya Hey 2.0” is a rendition of the full five verses of Rabindranath Tagore’s 1911 written “Bharat Bhagya Vidhata” – “Jana Gana Mana.”