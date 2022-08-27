Watch: Govinda Shakes A Leg On ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ On Superstar Singer 2

Mumbai: Actors Govinda and Satish Kaushik are all set to grace the upcoming episode of the television singing reality show Superstar Singer 2.

Taking to their Social media handle, Sony Tv shared a new promo from the upcoming episode and wrote: “Aaj ki shaam hai double khaas kyunki aane wale hain Hero No. 1 Govinda aur #SatishKaushikJi humaare #Supersingers ke saath celebrate karne! Dekhiye #SemiFinaleWeekend with @Govinda #SuperstarSinger2 par, aaj raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par.”

For unversed, Govinda and Satish Kaushik shared the screen in many films throughout the 1990s and the late 1980s. They have appeared together in films like Saajan Chale Sasural, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Swarg, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Deewana Mastana, Kyo…Kii Main Jhuth Nahi Bolta amongst others.