Watch Gehraiyaan trailer here & have a look at the complicated love lives

Mumbai: The trailer for Gehraiyaan is finally out and it is as interesting as one would have expected. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.

Deepika plays Alisha, who is in a relationship with Dhairya’s character. Ananya plays her cousin, who is engaged to Siddhant’s character. But matters get complicated when Deepika and Siddhant’s characters start falling for each other. The trailer teases the moody tone of the film, with a unique soundtrack and atmospheric visuals that compliment the intense relationship drama.

Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. It was earlier slated to release on January 25 but it was postponed earlier this month. Producer Karan Johar had made the announcement on social media.