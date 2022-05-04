Watch: First teaser for TOMORROW x TOGETHER’s comeback show, ‘Thursday’s Child’

Seoul: The boys of TOMORROW x TOGETHER will have you laughing, crying, and swooning with ‘TOMORROW x TOGETHER Comeback Show: Thursday’s Child’.

TXT’s latest comeback show will feature the group’s first ever live performance of their title track, “Good Boy Gone Bad”, from their upcoming 4th mini album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’. In addition, fans can look forward to numerous special stages, as well as a unique bonding time for the members featuring recreations of hit drama scenes.