Watch! Eggs Lobbed At Odisha Ministers’ Convoy In Boudh

Boudh: With the opposition parties targeting the ruling government in the Mamita Meher murder case, there is no letup in the episode of egg pelting and black flag showing to Ministers in Odisha.

A group of 15 to 20 BJP activists and hurled eggs at the cars of State Commerce & Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera and Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari while they were en route to Balasinga in Boudh district on Thursday afternoon.

Several BJP activists including BJYM State general secretary Om Prakash Mishra were seen showing black flags to the ministers and hurling eggs on the carcade near Balasinga chhak.

The BJYM activists have been targeting several Ministers of the ruling government demanding the ouster of Minister of State for Home, Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged link with the prime accused in Mamita Meher murder case.