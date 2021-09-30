Watch! BTS x Coldplay My Universe MV Out, Gives Glimpse Into Holograms & Future

New York: BTS and Coldplay’s music video for their collab track “My Universe” is out and fans see a futuristic aspect.

The music video for “My Universe” is filled with cool sci-fi-inspired theme where the two bands from “different planets” Come together via holograms.

The new collaboration, co-written by both BTS and Coldplay, and produced by iconic pop producer Max Martin, first came with a lyric video, a Supernova 7 mix, and an acoustic version.

Directed by award-winning music video director Dave Meyers, the official music video follows Coldplay and BTS as they come together via HOLOBAND with alien band Supernova7.

My Universe music video is already trending on Twitter, and the poster is circulated among many.

On September 24, 2021, BTS and Coldplay, two of the most prominent boy groups, dropped their song My Universe. The single was already sold out prior to its release. Furthermore, it achieved the highest streams for a Kpop collaboration. Therefore, surpassing the record previously held by Selena Gomez and Blackpink’s “Icecream.”