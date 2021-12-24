Watch: BTS Spread Happiness With “Butter” (Holiday Remix)

Seoul: On Christmas Eve, Pop superstars BTS dropped a video of themselves dancing to a carol-pop remix of their record-breaking song “Butter.”

Decked in Christmas sweaters, cheery holiday-themed headbands and even tinsel garlands, the septet, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, danced to their award-winning tune, which they revamped with bright sleigh bells and heart-warming jazz nuances to fit the holiday spirit.

While most of the original piece’s choreography was retained, the septet made the seasonal twist merrier by adding a playful dance break to the latest version’s saxophone interlude.