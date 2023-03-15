Watch BTS’ RM and SE SO NEON’s So!YoON! in the edgy and majestic MV for Smoke Sprite

Seoul: SE SO NEON released the MV for So!YoON!’s Smoke Sprite featuring BTS’ RM and the music video itself is phenomenal. Hwang So Yoon and RM are a dynamic duo as they express their true emotions through the heartbreaking lyrics and the MV.

In the visual, the singer finds herself in a series of distorted scenarios: She lies in a pool full of water surrounded by strangers, runs through a snow-covered mountain plain while sporting a sunburn and even shoots herself with a bow an arrow. “Take on my knees/ Stuck with you in your dreams/ Tell me more I could die/ Take on like a beast/ Fire to the low, low/ Don’t run away, run away yeah,” she sings on the chorus.

RM chimes in on the latter half of the song, first sitting in front of an upside-down car and rapping about a lover he wishes to devour. “Honey, what you doing in my bed? Yeah/ Uh baby welcome to my favorite place/ The rules of space and time, the ethics of humans/ It doesn’t matter even if I close my eyes now,” he sensually raps. “Show your dance tonight so I could kill you alright/ I swear to god you don’t need to be mine just hit you right/ Take you next level, next level/ Just give me your best level, that space level.”