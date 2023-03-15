Watch BTS’ RM and SE SO NEON’s So!YoON! in the edgy and majestic MV for Smoke Sprite
Watch BTS’ RM and SE SO NEON’s So!YoON! in the edgy and majestic MV for Smoke Sprite

By Pragativadi News Service
Seoul: SE SO NEON released the MV for So!YoON!’s Smoke Sprite featuring BTS’ RM and the music video itself is phenomenal. Hwang So Yoon and RM are a dynamic duo as they express their true emotions through the heartbreaking lyrics and the MV.

In the visual, the singer finds herself in a series of distorted scenarios: She lies in a pool full of water surrounded by strangers, runs through a snow-covered mountain plain while sporting a sunburn and even shoots herself with a bow an arrow. “Take on my knees/ Stuck with you in your dreams/ Tell me more I could die/ Take on like a beast/ Fire to the low, low/ Don’t run away, run away yeah,” she sings on the chorus.

RM chimes in on the latter half of the song, first sitting in front of an upside-down car and rapping about a lover he wishes to devour. “Honey, what you doing in my bed? Yeah/ Uh baby welcome to my favorite place/ The rules of space and time, the ethics of humans/ It doesn’t matter even if I close my eyes now,” he sensually raps. “Show your dance tonight so I could kill you alright/ I swear to god you don’t need to be mine just hit you right/ Take you next level, next level/ Just give me your best level, that space level.”

 

