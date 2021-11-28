Watch | BTS Permission To Dance On Stage concert: Jungkook sizzles, V looks beautiful

Los Angeles: BTS boys – Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga have rocked the world with their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Los Angeles.

During the initial part of the concert, BTS members were spotted dressed in white shirts, whereas later they looked even more dashing in black.

Needless to say, all members were widely appreciated for their looks.

Several pictures and videos of Jungkook from the concert are going viral on social media. In these videos, Jungkook can be seen showcasing his dancing skills on the group song ‘Fake Love’. Jungkook looks absolutely hot in these videos.

I'M SEEING THE GATES OF HEAVEN, JEON JUNGKOOK OMFG

