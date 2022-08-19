WATCH: BLACKPINK ‘bring the pain’ with ‘Pink Venom’ MV

Seoul: The ladies of BLACKPINK have returned with their first official music release in 2 years, their latest single “Pink Venom”.

In true BLACKPINK style, they have middle eastern influence in the chorus coupled with the hip-hop as well as electronic beats that add a raw quality to the song itself.

YG Entertainment announced on August 18th that BLACKPINK’s 2nd regular album ‘BORN PINK’ exceeded 1.5 million domestic and overseas pre-orders as of the previous day. This is almost double the number of pre-orders of 800,000 copies recorded in just six days after BLACKPINK’s 1st full-length album ‘The Album’ started pre-ordering two years ago.

BLACKPINK’s new song release comes about a year and 10 months after ‘The Album’.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.