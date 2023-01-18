Watch: Australian Woman Breaks Guinness World Record With Perfect Archery Shot Using Feet

Canberra: Shannen Jones of Australia has broke the Guinness World Record for the ‘farthest arrow shot using feet’. Shannen Jones not just hit the bull’s eye, but she did it with her feet while doing a handstand.

According to Guinness World Records, Jones used her feet to shoot an arrow at a distance of 18.27 m in Australia’s Queensland last August. She broke the Guinness World Record for the ‘farthest arrow shot using feet’ and surpassed the previous title-holder by ”just under 6 meters,” as per GWR.

“Farthest arrow shot using feet 18.27 m (59 ft 11 in) by Shannen Jones,” wrote Guinness World Records while sharing a video on Instagram.

<>

</>