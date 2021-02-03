Waste to Wealth is the catchword for progress, says Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Gobardhan portal was unveiled to boost farmers’ income and bring transparency in the country.

The Gobardhan portal was inaugurated at New Delhi in the presence of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar , Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Minister of State for water resources Ratan Lal Kattaria.

Pradhan said this provision will give fillip to Prime Minister’s Waste to Wealth mantra and benefit the agrarian community of the country.

He said Indore in Madhya Pradesh has earned accolades for utilizing the waste to create energy and lay the foundation for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.