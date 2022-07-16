Wasim Jaffer Leaves Role As Odisha Ranji Team Head Coach

Cuttack: Wasim Jaffer who was previously appointed as the Head Coach of the Odisha Ranji Team for 2 consecutive years has put down his resignation.

This was informed by Odisha Cricket Association on Saturday, adding that Jaffer has accepted a coaching assignment from Bangladesh Cricket Board for their U-19 team.

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) management had several rounds of discussion to retain him. However, finally, his resignation has been accepted by the Cricket Advisory Committee.

Further, it may be intimated to you that the CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee) has recommended R Srikanth (BCCI Level-3 Certified Coach) currently appointed as the Technical Director, Odisha Cricket Academy to be the Lead Coach of the Odisha Senior Men’s team for the season 2022-23.

Srikanth was a former Ranji Trophy player of Odisha. He has been actively involved in educating the aspiring Level-1 & Level-2 coaches of Odisha for the NCA programs and has successful coaching background from past 20 years at different levels.