Wasim Jaffer Appointed Odisha Cricket Team Coach

Cuttack: Former India opener and domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer has been appointed as coach of the Odisha cricket team for the upcoming domestic season, informed Odisha Cricket Association on Wednesday.

He has been appointed as coach of the state cricket for a tenure of 2 years i.e; till 2023.

Jafar had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in March 2020 and was appointed as the head coach of the Uttarakhand cricket team

The highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy, Jaffer had played for over two decades for domestic giants Mumbai and Vidarbha.

Jaffer has played 31 tests for India scoring five hundreds while he has also represented India in two ODIs.