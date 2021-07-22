Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of England Test Series: Report

New Delhi: Team India has suffered another injury blow on the ongoing England tour as all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the five-Test series, beginning August 4.

Washington is the third player after Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan to be ruled out of the tour.

According to reports, Washington has fractured a finger after being hit by a Mohammed Siraj delivery on the second day of the first class warm up game between India and County XI.

While the details of Sundar’s finger injury are yet to be ascertained, this is the second time in as many tours that Sundar is returning home from the UK without playing any international fixture.

The India-England Test series kicks off on August 4. The five-Test matches will be played in Nottingham, Lord’s, Leeds, London and Manchester from August 4, 12, 25, September 2 and 10, respectively.