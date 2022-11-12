Was Not Satisfied With ‘Hera Pheri-3’ Script : Akshay Kumar

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday confirmed his exit from the beloved “Hera Pheri” franchise and cited creative differences as the reason for not signing the upcoming third installment.

Kumar starred alongside veteran actor Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in the original “Hera Pheri”, which released in 2000 and went on to achieve the status of a cult comedy. It was followed by a sequel “Phir Hera Pheri” (2006), with Kumar reprising his role of Raju, Rawal returning as Babu Bhaiya and Shetty as Shyam.

The third part has been in the works for quite sometime and earlier this week Rawal confirmed that the movie will soon get into production with “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” star Kartik Aaryan taking over the role of Raju.