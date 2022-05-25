Was BTS Spotted In Zendaya’s “TIME” Photoshoot
New York: Award-winning actress Zendaya is being photobombed by BTS in an unexpected way. Zendaya was named one of TIME Magazine‘s “100 Most Influential People” of 2022. So, she did a cover photoshoot with photographer Camila Falquez, looking gorgeous as ever in a Valentino gown styled by Law Roac.
Yet, it is in this cover shot that there may be a subtle reference to BTS.
Eagle-eyed netizens noticed something special about the background after behind-the-scenes shots were revealed. The backdrop for Zendaya’s cover photo actually was a painted design, and it greatly resembles that of BTS’s logo.
Zendaya talks about some of her career highlights with TIME Magazine. pic.twitter.com/GAJ4rVulse
— Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) May 23, 2022
BTS? BANGTAN SONYEONDAN ? pic.twitter.com/XDiOZFZT3p
— 6/10 (@vminpinkie) May 23, 2022
Comments are closed.