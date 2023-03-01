Warmest February in India 122 years

New Delhi: This February was the hottest in India since 1901, the earliest year for which data is available, with maximum temperatures touching 29.54 degrees Celsius (monthly national average). The five warmest Februaries in India have all been in the last 14 years, indicating the impact of the climate crisis.

Even in terms of minimum temperatures, the month was the fifth warmest since 1901 (the warmest was February 2016).

The average maximum or day temperature was 1.73 degrees Celsius (ºC) above normal over the country and average minimum temperature, 0.81ºC above normal , the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

“We are seeing that progressively, over the years, winter period is getting shorter but more intense and the summertime is becoming more gruelling as well as more prolonged. While local factors do play a role, climate change is also impacting temperature recordings. These extreme weather recordings are impacting urban centres the most,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change) Skymet Weather Services.

The national average was pushed up by northwest India (the region includes Delhi) which saw the warmest February in 122 years; central India saw the second warmest February. IMD data shows that in February , the average maximum temperature recorded over northwest India was 24.86 ºC. In Delhi , the average maximum temperature for the month was 27.7ºC.

February in northwest India usually marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring, with maximum temperatures rarely crossing the early 20s.

The rising trend of daytime temperature recordings is not limited to this year. According to forecasters, over the last decade, maximum temperatures in the month of February have peaked and crossed the 30-degree Celsius mark in the region on several occasions.