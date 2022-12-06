Warmer Night Ahead In Odisha Due To Cyclone Over Bay Of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to heave a sigh of relief from winter chilly condition as night temperature is likely to increase up to 2 to 3 degree Celsius due to cyclonic system over Bay of Bengal.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre stated that winter condition will lessen as the night temperature is likely to go up.

“Even though there will be no big change in the night temperature in next three days, entry of sea wind into the State due to possible cyclone will help increase the night temperature up to 2 to 3 degrees C in next two days, it tweeted.

However, the cyclone christened ‘Cyclone Mandous’ will have no direct impact on Odisha. But, several parts of Odisha especially southern parts like Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam and Gajapati are likely to experience mild to moderate rain under the influence of the sea phenomenon, it added.

The Met department further tweeted, the Low Pressure Area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea now lies as a Well marked Low Pressure Area over Southeast Bay of Bengal. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid tropospheric levels, the weather department said.

It is likely to move west­northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by Tuesday evening. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west­northwestwards, intensify further gradually into a cyclonic storm and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu­Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8, the weather agency informed.