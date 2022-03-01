War In Ukraine: Adidas Suspends Partnership With Russian Football

Berlin: German sportswear company Adidas on Tuesday said that it is suspending its partnership with the Russian Football Federation in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Adidas is suspending its partnership with the Russian Football Federation (RFS) with immediate effect,” an Adidas spokesperson was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.

The spokesperson of the sportswear company did not give additional details.

The German sportswear manufacturer had been in ties with Russian football for a long time but it has now joined the majority of the global sporting fraternity in censuring the country after it invaded Ukraine.

Notably, the global football governing body FIFA and the European body UEFA suspended Russian national football teams and the clubs from the country from all competitions until further notice.