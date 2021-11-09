Wanted KBN Gang Member Chenga, Sania Surrender Before Court

Bhubaneswar: Two members of Bhubaneswar’s notorious KBN gang have surrendered before Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court here on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Chenga alias Rajesh Behera and Sania alias Sanatan Behera.

According to reports, Commissionerate Police had launched a manhunt to nab the members of the KBN gang and conducted repeated raids on their houses and hideouts.

Meanwhile, their bail pleas were rejected by the court, they have been sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The police have arrested seven members of the gang as of now. The police had conducted searches at the houses of the gang’s members to unearth arms and weapons.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that two videos surfaced on social media in which the gang members were seen to be indulging in violence and consuming intoxicants on the city roads aiming to terrorize people, reports said.